“Avengers: Endgame” Draws 1,000 Patrons to Forest Theater

It opened to a historic weekend around the world, and the same can be said to local theaters. Grossing over $1.2 billion in its opening weekend, Avengers: Endgame also set records in box offices around the area. At the Forest Theater in Forest City, it drew one of the largest crowds for opening weekend in the theaters recent history according to Theater Manager H. P. Kobriger.

Kobriger expects the theater to be very busy now. The movie has a three week run here in Forest City and already patrons are lining up to see the movie again.

The movie interweaves the original Avengers stories like Thor, Captain America, Iron Man, and the Hulk while adding to the legacies of the Black Panther, Falcon, the Winter Soldier, Antman, and the Wasp. It also brings new heroes into the storyline with the usual plot twists and turns of the Marvel Universe.

Showtimes are at 7pm, Tuesday through Friday. They are 4pm and 7pm on Saturday and Sunday.