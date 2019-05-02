Area Youth To Participate in Iowa Kids Track Meet

The Forest City YMCA will be hosting a Live Healthy Iowa Kids track meet on Wednesday, May 22nd at 4pm on the Forest City High School Track. Tony Reynolds, Director of Programs for the Forest City YMCA explained the event.

The Live Healthy Iowa Kids Track Championships event was founded in 2015. It was built on the tradition of its predecessor, the Hershey Track and Field Games in Iowa. There are several running and field events for participants to be a part of. Reynolds stated that registration is easy.

Those who are handicapped are not left on the sidelines according to Reynolds.

Registration can be done at the Forest City YMCA up to May 22nd.