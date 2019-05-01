Three Roads in Hancock County Remain Closed

About 6.5 miles of road in Hancock County remains closed due to weather related issues. The county has three secondary roads that are closed off. They are Kent Avenue from Highway 18 north to 250th Street, and 240th Street from Oak Avenue to Palm Avenue, and from 170th to 190th on Taft Avenue has been closed.

Frost boils are playing a large role according to Hancock County Assistant Engineer Shaun Hackman.

120th Street from Nash Street to Palm Street is still closed due to a washout in the middle of the road.

It is hoped that the roads will reopen in two weeks after a few good warm rain events in the area.