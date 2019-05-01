Russell ‘Dean’ Long, 86, of Clarion, passed away Monday, April 29, 2019 at the Clarion Wellness and Rehabilitation Center.

Funeral services for Dean Long will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 12:00 PM at the United Presbyterian Church, 219 1st Street Northwest in Clarion, with Pastor Bill Kem officiating. Burial will take place at Evergreen Cemetery in Clarion.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday.

www.ewingfh.com

Ewing Funeral Home

1801 Central Avenue East

Clarion, Iowa 50525

515-532-2233