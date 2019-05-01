NSAA Playoff Bracket Released for Baseball and Softball

The North Star Athletic Association has announced the playoff bracket for this weekends conference tournaments in both baseball and softball. In softball, the Warriors are the #5 seed after finishing the conference season 11-17. They will take on the #4 seed Dickenson State in the opening round. The Blue Hawks finished 15-13 in conference play. Waldorf is 3-1 against Dickenson State this season, the teams played a four-game series in Orange City earlier this year. The winner will likely get a date with #7 in the country and #1 in the NSAA Valley City State. The Winner of the tournament will get an automatic bid into NAIA national tournament.

The Waldorf baseball team nabbed the #2 seed in the upcoming NSAA playoff bracket. They will play the #5 seed Mayville State on Friday afternoon. Waldorf finished the conference season 18-6 overall while Mayville State finished 10-14 in NSAA Play. The winner will get the winner of Valley City State and Presentation. The Warriors swept the Comets in Forest City on April 13th and 14th. The number one seed in the tournament is #25 Bellvue, who is riding a 19 game winning streak and is coming off a sweep of Waldorf this past Sunday and Monday in Forest City. The champions get an automatic bid into the NAIA national tournament.