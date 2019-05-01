Legislature Makes Changes to Local Property Tax Levies

The Iowa Legislature has made some revisions to the way that local county and city governments can levy property taxes. Tedd Gassman, State Representative of the 7th District says the changes are for the benefit of the people.

This is called in government terms, the effective rate and it is a standard used by all city and county governments. Gassman gives an example of how this will all apply.

According to Gassman, once the new rate is established the respective governments can make minor adjustments.

Where the state made changes was to rates that were higher than 2% according to Gassman.

The intention according to Gassman, is to provide transparency so that the people will know exactly what the increase by either the city or the county is for.