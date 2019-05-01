KIOW, MBT, and Waldorf University Honor local Athletes

Forest City, Iowa – KIOW, and MBT held their annual Prep of the Week banquet Wednesday night hosted by Waldorf University. Throughout each athletic year, KIOW radio picks an outstanding athlete from one of its coverage schools, which include Forest City, Lake Mills, North Iowa, West Hancock, GHV, and Belmond-Klemme, to be that weeks MBT prep of the week. This year KIOW honored 34 different athletes from the six area schools. Twenty-eight of those athletes were able to attend the banquet, those athletes are pictured below. KIOW would like to thank title sponsor MBT and host Waldorf University, for supporting all of our local athletes.
North Iowa
Lake Mills
Forest City
Not pictured Emma Hovenga
Garner
Not pictured Carlee Frayne, Reece Smith, and James Betz
Belmond-Klemme Not pictured Tucker Kroeze, and Gustavo Suarez