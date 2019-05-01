Forest City to Host Youth Baseball Camp

Forest City, Iowa – The Forest City high school baseball team will be hosting a youth camp this weekend. The camp will be on Saturday from 9:00 am-12: 00 pm. The kids will learn the fundamentals of hitting, throwing, and fielding. This camp is for kids in first through seventh grades. The camp will be taught by the Forest City High School coaching staff, who has many years of experience from youth, high school, and college, baseball. The camp will be held at the high school baseball field and in the case of inclement weather, the camp will be held in the high school and middle school gyms. To sign up contact the Forest City schools