Brenna Paulson is the MBT KIOW Prep of the Week for May 1, 2019

PREP OF THE WEEK MAY 1 2019
This week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week is a junior at North Iowa High School. Brenna Paulson has been a standout discus thrower for the North Iowa Girls Track team, and is having an excellent spring. She has won the discus in every meet she’s competed in so far, qualified for the Drake Relays, finishing 11th in the all class competition with a throw of 124’ 11”, and recently broken the 42 year old school record with a throw of 133’ 7”. Congratulations to North Iowa junior discus thrower Brenna Paulson, this week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week.