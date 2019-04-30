Mary Ann Andersen died Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at the age of 79 at the Westview Care Center in Britt, Iowa. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered for the repose of her soul at St. James Catholic Church, Forest City, IA 50436, on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 10:30 AM.

A memorial visitation will be held in Cigrand Hall, St James Church from 4:30 to 7:00 PM, Thursday, May 9, 2019, preceded by recitation of the Rosary led by the Knights of Columbus at 4:30 PM, with a Scripture Wake Service to follow. Visitation continues at the church one hour prior to the funeral mass.

Burial of cremains will be held in St. James Catholic Church cemetery.

Arrangements are with Cataldo Schott Funeral Home in Forest City. 641-585-2685

Cataldo Schott Funeral Home

505 North Clark St.

Forest City, Iowa 50436

641-585-2685