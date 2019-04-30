Completion of R35 Construction is Near

The end is near for Hancock County’s $5.4 million reconstruction project on county road R35. Paving on R35 (also known as James Avenue) between Britt and Kanawha, could be complete this week, weather permitting, according to Hancock County Supervisor Jerry Tlach.

After paving is complete, the final stage will be to construct the shoulders and paint road markings. Until the project is finished, the Hancock County Board of Supervisors is assessing $2,000 a day damages to the contractor for violation of the contract’s completion date. Motorists are encouraged to use county road R26 until R35 has been re-opened.

CLEANING OUT THE ANNEX

Hancock County is also attempting to clean out the old Annex building in Garner. In recent weeks, the county has found businesses to haul away and recycle items such as light bulbs, and now the county is considering auctioning off other items to the public. The county devised a list of more than 100 items to auction off, according to Tlach.

Proposed items to be sold on auction range from desks and cabinets, to cameras, park benches, a chipper shredder, chain saw, computer monitors, even antique drainage law books. For a complete list, click on the pdf file below. Date and time of the public auction will soon be announced.

