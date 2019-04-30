Area Camping Parks Are Gearing Up for Camping Kickoff

The Camping Kickoff Weekend is almost upon us. The start date is Friday and area park officials have been busy getting the campgrounds ready for a long camping season. Winnebago County Conservation Board Chairman Robert Schwartz describes how his grounds are looking for the celebratory weekend.

Of greatest concern might be the gravel roads, due to the heavy snows and rains from the late winter and early spring. However, Schwartz says that the roads in the park are looking good.

Area rivers and streams are reporting fair to good fishing. According to Schwartz, the fish are beginning to bite on conservation lakes.

No reservations are taken except if you intend to stay at the Lake Catherine Cabin. Interested individuals should call the Winnebago County Conservation Board at (641) 565-3390 to book the cabin, otherwise the campgrounds area first come/first served basis.