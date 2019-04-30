2019 Don Hoppel Co-Ed Relays Girls

Garner, Iowa- Last night area teams flocked to Garner for the 2019 Don Hoppel Co-Ed Relays. On the Girls side, it was all Forest City, as the Indians won by 67 points with a score of 181. The second place team, Osage, finished with a score at 114. You can see the results of all 19 events below.
Final Team Score
1) Forest City 181
2) Osage 114
3) Hampton-Dumont-CAL 72
4) Northwood-Kensett 67
5) Belmond-Klemme 48
6) Clear Lake CL 41
7) GHV 40
8) Newman Catholic 25
100 Meter Dash
1 Street, Meredith Osage 12.80
2 Anderson, Kylie GHV 13.56
3 Wragge, Claire Hampton-Dumo 13.78
4 Barrus, Madison Belmond-Klem 14.03
5 Meader, Lauren Hampton-Dumo 14.15
6 Jacobs, Kate Newman Catho 14.44
200 Meter Dash
1 Hinz, Madeline GHV 28.19
2 Hengesteg, Carly Northwood-Ke 28.97
3 Krull, Tara Hampton-Dumo 29.12
4 Caylor, Ellie Forest City 29.13
5 Jacobs, Kate Newman Catho 29.63
6 McGuire, Molly Newman Catho 29.77
400 Meter Dash
1 Lehmann, Anna Forest City 1:03.36
2 Good, Hannah Forest City 1:03.91
3 Krebsbach, Chloe Osage 1:04.31
4 Hengesteg, Carly Northwood-Ke 1:04.69
5 Huisman, Claire Osage 1:07.90
6 Meader, Lauren Hampton-Dumo 1:10.05
800 Meter Run
1 Grimm, Addy Osage 2:35.05
2 Stangel, Talia Osage 2:38.11
3 Jones, Keevan Forest City 2:38.22
4 Good, Hannah Forest City 2:43.66
5 Cooney, Riley Clear Lake 2:44.40
6 Azeltine, Charlee Belmond-Klem 2:51.63
1500 Meter Run
1 Davidson, Lindsey Northwood-Ke 5:13.66
2 Einetson, Josie Northwood-Ke 5:20.91
3 Lehmann, Anna Forest City 5:43.98
4 Stockberger, Lilly Newman Catho 5:57.90
5 Lester, Laney Clear Lake 5:59.73
6 Larson, Kallista Forest City 6:00.61
3000 Meter Run
1 Warren, Emalee Forest City 12:55.37
2 Winum, Henriette Forest City 13:30.20
3 Buseman, Sydney Hampton-Dumo 13:36.86
4 Boots, Elizabeth Belmond-Klem 16:00.37
5 Vara, Maria Belmond-Klem 16:12.23
6 Tidall, Samantha Northwood-Ke 17:27.79
100 Meter Hurdles
1 Kisley, Paige Osage 15.43
2 Hinz, Madeline GHV 16.01
3 Koch, Kelsey Forest City 16.37
4 Amos, Olivia Clear Lake 17.07
5 Anderson, Mara GHV 17.28
6 Senne, Kayla Northwood-Ke 17.88
400 Meter Hurdles
1 Koch, Kelsey Forest City 1:14.40
2 Wilson, Melissa Forest City 1:15.79
3 Hickman, Jaelyn Hampton-Dumo 1:16.00
4 Conlin, Ruthie Northwood-Ke 1:17.09
5 Mixdorf, Macy Clear Lake 1:17.29
6 Berding, Baleigh Newman Catho 1:22.54
4×100 Meter Relay
1 Osage A 51.27
1) Halbach, Katelynn 2) Street, Meredith
3) Olsen, Rylie 4) Kisley, Paige
2 Forest City A 53.70
1) Dunning, Marriah 2) Helgeson, Regan
3) Wilson, Melissa 4) Dillavou, Shea
3 Hampton-Dumont-CAL A 54.19
1) Krull, Tara 2) Polk, Calista
3) Arjes, Kaci 4) Wragge, Claire
4 Belmond-Klemme A 54.70
1) Buseman, Addie 2) Gomez, Jazmyn
3) Bates, Abby 4) Barrus, Madison
5 Ghv A 56.34
1) Anderson, Kylie 2) Cash, Lorelei
3) Schmidt, Lucy 4) Johnson, Leah
6 Northwood-Kensett A 56.77
1) Park, Jaela 2) Davidson, Clara
3) Hopperstad, Laura 4) Eskildsen, Kennedy
4×200 Meter Relay
1 Osage A 1:50.83
1) Halbach, Katelynn 2) Kisley, Paige
3) Olsen, Rylie 4) Street, Meredith
2 Forest City A 1:53.50
1) Caylor, Ellie 2) Wilson, Melissa
3) Dillavou, Shea 4) Helgeson, Regan
4 Newman Catholic A 11:57.40
1) Smith, Erin 2) Stockberger, Lilly
3) Fritz, Josie 4) McBride, Maggie
5 Hampton-Dumont-CAL A 12:02.59
1) Aalbers, Emma 2) Pralle, Kennedy
3) Showalter, Addy 4) Shephard, Aja
6 Northwood-Kensett A 12:45.34
800 Sprint Medley
1 Forest City A 1:58.88
1) Dunning, Marriah 2) Caylor, Ellie
3) Helgeson, Regan 4) Koch, Kelsey
2 Osage A 2:01.12
1) Cibrian, Nasvy 2) Smith, Katie
3) Halbach, Katelynn 4) Olsen, Rylie
3 Hampton-Dumont-CAL A 2:01.99
1) Meader, Lauren 2) Polk, Calista
3) Wragge, Claire 4) Krull, Tara
4 Clear Lake CL A 2:05.63
1) Toyne, Sky 2) Mixdorf, Macy
3) Gonzalez, Gabriela 4) Lester, Laney
5 Northwood-Kensett A 2:06.83
1) Park, Jaela 2) Davidson, Clara
3) Conlin, Ruthie 4) Davidson, Lindsey
6 Belmond-Klemme A 2:10.67
1) Hartwig, Molly 2) Torres, Valerie
3) Azeltine, Charlee 4) Gomez, Jazmyn
Distance Medley
1 Forest City A 4:35.39
1) Wilson, Melissa 2) Dillavou, Shea
3) Jones, Keevan 4) Miller, Raina
2 Northwood-Kensett A 4:38.44
1) Hengesteg, Carly 2) Senne, Kayla
3) Conlin, Ruthie 4) Einetson, Josie
3 Clear Lake CL A 4:58.40
1) Amos, Olivia 2) Gonzalez, Gabriela
3) Mixdorf, Macy 4) Cooney, Riley
4 Newman Catholic A 5:11.87
1) Smith, Erin 2) Curley, Kealan
3) Worman, Hailey 4) Fritz, Josie
5 Osage A 5:18.16
1) Cibrian, Nasvy 2) Adams, Madi
3) Smith, Katie 4) Wagner, Karlie
6 Hampton-Dumont-CAL A 5:22.49
1) Johnson, Alana 2) Suntken, Kirsten
3) Castaneda, CeCe 4) Anderson, Makenna
4×100 Meter Shuttle Hurdle
1 Ghv A 1:09.38
1) Anderson, Mara 2) Cash, Lorelei
3) Anderson, Kylie 4) Hinz, Madeline
2 Osage A 1:13.40
1) Schwamman, Libby 2) Midlang, Sydney
3) Adams, Madi 4) Kisley, Paige
3 Clear Lake CL A 1:15.78
1) Amos, Olivia 2) Parker, Bella
3) Archer, Ashley 4) Mixdorf, Macy
4 Northwood-Kensett A 1:16.55
1) Pangburn, Peyton 2) Davis, Jacie
3) Hopperstad, Laura 4) Senne, Kayla
5 Hampton-Dumont-CAL A 1:18.59
1) Polk, Calista 2) Hickman, Jaelyn
3) Spradlin, Quinci 4) Barkema, Jennie
High Jump
1 Dillavou, Shea Forest City 4-10.00
2 Schwamman, Libby Osage 4-08.00
3 Barkema, Jennie Hampton-Dumo 4-06.00
3 Gabrielson, Kenedie Belmond-Klem 4-06.00
5 Meader, Lauren Hampton-Dumo 4-04.00
6 McMurray, Addison Belmond-Klem J4-04.00
Long Jump
1 Koch, Kelsey Forest City 15-03.25
2 Hengesteg, Carly Northwood-Ke 14-05.00
3 Curley, Kealan Newman Catho 14-01.50
4 Helgeson, Regan Forest City 14-00.50
5 Barrus, Madison Belmond-Klem 13-05.00
6 Hickman, Jaelyn Hampton-Dumo 13-01.50
Shot Put
1 Holland, Cora Forest City 35-04.25
2 VanderPloeg, Mikalyla Clear Lake 32-03.00
3 Beminio, Haley Belmond-Klem 32-01.00
4 Springer, Paige Hampton-Dumo 30-09.50
5 Segerstrom, Emma Forest City 30-05.25
6 Levendusky, Joy Osage 27-10.25
Discus Throw
1 Holland, Cora Forest City 112-03
2 Springer, Paige Hampton-Dumo 107-04
3 Hopperstad, Laura Northwood-Ke 93-09
4 Beminio, Haley Belmond-Klem 90-08
5 Segerstrom, Emma Forest City 88-03
6 Cockrum, Abby Osage 86-0