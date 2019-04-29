Warriors Compete at Drake Relays

Des Moines, Iowa – The Waldorf Warrior track team set out to achieve greatness at the Drake Relays over the weekend. The prestigious relays are held each year at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, home of the Drake University Bulldogs. The track is famous for its blue surface, which was installed in 1989. The Drake Relays starting in 1910 with the first running of the relays.

Both the Waldorf men’s and women’s 4×200-meter relay teams set school records giving the Warriors four school records at the Drake Relays on the weekend, as the Warrior women’s 4×100 relay team, and the Warrior men’s sprint medley relay team set records on Friday. The majority of the Warriors competed at the Viking Classic hosted by Grand View on Friday where the Warriors set three other school records.