Warrior Baseball Falls Short of Conference Title

Forest City, Iowa – The Waldorf baseball team needed one of the two games on Sunday to keep their conference championship hopes alive. They hosted #25 Bellevue for a double-header, which was originally scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, but got moved to Sunday and today. Going into yesterdays games Waldorf was one game back of Bellevue and need to either sweep the Bruins or win 3 of 4.

The Bruins didn’t hesitate to get going in game one plating four runs in the top of the first inning, a rally capped by a 2-run home run by Riley Baasch. Spotted to a comfortable lead, Bruin pitcher Stephen Knapp took control and didn’t allow the Warriors to build any offensive momentum all game. Brett Stenlund had a pair of hits, and Alejandro Gonzalez and Matthew Garcia each had a base knock apiece, accounting for all the Waldorf offense against Knapp. Meanwhile, JT Patterson hit three home runs and drove in five runs for the Bruins, who scored in every inning except the top of the fifth inning to take the opener.

Still fighting for the title, Waldorf regrouped in the nightcap, despite seeing Bellevue grab a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning. The Warriors answered with back-to-back RBI doubles by Gonzalez and Matt Palmer in the bottom of the third inning. Tied 2-2, the Bruins’ Baasch snapped the tie with an RBI double in the top of the fourth inning, then Jarrett Poh shut down the Waldorf’s offense to finish off the sweep. “Their pitchers did a good job of mixing it up and kept our hitters off balance,” Tautges said. “We faced their two best arms today and they shut us down. “They were just a lot better than us today.” Baasch added a late solo homer in the win for the Bruins, who pulled away with three runs in the fifth inning, a run in the sixth and five more runs in the seventh inning. The Warriors got an RBI sacrifice fly from Gonzalez in the bottom of the seventh, capping the days scoring.

The two teams will meet again today to close out the regular season, the doubleheader starts at 12:00 PM at Warrior Field.

For more sports and news check out KIOW on facebook.

Portions of this story are credited to Mike Stetson, SID, Waldorf University.