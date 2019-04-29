NORTH IOWA OUTDOORS: Blind Fishing Day Hosted by the Clear Lake Lions

The Clear Lake Evening Lions is hosting their first ever blind/low vision fishing day. This event will take place on Saturday, June 8, 2019 in Clear Lake, Iowa. We will gather at city beach at 8:30 AM and will depart for fishing at 9 AM. We will return to city beach at approximately noon. The Lions will provide everything you need to go fishing. (poles, tackle, and lifejackets.) You will have the choice of fishing from a dock or by boat. If you wish to use your own pole, tackle or life jacket you certainly may. However, if you use a leader dog and wish for your dog to accompany you on the boat the Lions does not have life jackets available for dogs so you will need to provide that. If you choose to fish from the dock and do not know how to swim you will be required to wear a life jacket.

This is Iowa free fishing weekend so we fishing license is not required for anyone. Registration is open to anyone age 10 and older. Registration will be on a first come first

serve basis and there will be a limit of 25. Registration deadline for this event will be on May 15, 2019. UMC registered by returning the attached registration slip, email, or phone call.

If you have any questions please feel free to contact me at 641–5 29–2936 or by email at Kaari.kreitlow@gmail.com