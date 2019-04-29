Bernice A. Kloster, age 100, died on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, Minnesota.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Salem Lutheran Church in Lake Mills with Pastor Melinda McCluskey officiating.

A gathering of friends and family will be held one hour prior to services at the church on Friday.

Inurnment will take place in North Prairie Lutheran Church Cemetery, rural Leland, Iowa.

