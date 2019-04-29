3M Opportunities Come With Higher Starting Wages

The unemployment rate in Iowa now stands at 2.4% on average. As a result, manufacturing, warehouse, and retail businesses are now competing to find and retain quality employees. Some are pushing higher starting wages like 3M in Forest City. The company is also offering top benefits to those who qualify for the positions that 3M is offering. Human Resources Director Meghan Welch explains.

The hiring process at 3M is very structured. This allows the company to find the right candidate for the position or positions that are available.

The company is now looking for potential candidates to fill positions right now.

Those who would be interested can go online to apply according to Welch.