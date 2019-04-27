SATURDAY MORNING FISHING REPORT: Area Lakes and Rivers are Fair to Good with Fishing

This weekly fishing report is compiled from information gathered from local bait shops, angler creel surveys and county and state parks staff. For current information, contact the district fisheries office at the phone number listed at the end of each district report.

NORTHWEST

Black Hawk Lake

Water temperatures are around 60 degrees. Bluegill – Fair: Use crawlers fished under a bobber. Most action has been in Town Bay off the stone piers, the floating dock, and the fish house. Yellow Perch – Fair: Anglers are picking up perch from the floating dock and the fish house in Town Bay using crawlers and minnows. Some have had luck fishing from the inlet bridge and the State Marina. Walleye – Fair: : Expect walleye action to pick up as water temperatures continue to warm. Black Crappie – Good: Anglers are picking up good numbers of crappie from the inlet bridge and the fish house in Town bay.

Brushy Creek Lake

Expect panfish action to pick up near submerged structure along the shore as water temperatures continue to warm. Black Crappie – Fair: Bluegill – Fair: Use crawlers and small minnows fished under a bobber in 5-10 feet of water near shore and submerged structure. Yellow Perch – Fair.

Storm Lake (including Little Storm Lake)

Water temperatures are in the upper 50’s. Black Crappie – Fair: Anglers have picked up crappie in the marina using crawlers and minnows. White Bass – Fair: Pick up white bass from shore with crawlers and twisters. Walleye – Fair: Catch walleye from shore in the marina and along the north and east shores with twisters, leeches and minnows. Look for action to pick up as post-spawn fish start to feed. Evenings and just after sunset have been productive from shore.

Water temperatures are around 60 degrees in most of our areas. Shore fishing action is picking up on many of our lakes. For more information, contact the Black Hawk District office at 712-657-2638.

Clear Lake

The water temperature is in the mid-fifties. Shore anglers are catching crappies and yellow bass off the jetties in the little lake. Walleye – Good: Anglers are having success slip bobber fishing the rock reefs with jigs and a minnow. Black Crappie – Fair: Fish the edge of the rushes with a small minnow. Yellow Bass – Good: Try small jigs in 6 to 9 feet of water. White Bass – Fair.

Crystal Lake

The water temperature is in the mid-fifties. The courtesy docks are in.

Rice Lake

Water temperature is in the upper fifties. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Bass are biting on crankbaits fished near vegetation.

Winnebago River

River levels are getting back to normal level. Fish the current breaks near a dam with a jig and minnow.

For information on the lakes and rivers in the north central area, contact the Clear Lake Fish and Wildlife office at 641-357-3517.

Silver Lake (Dickinson)

Walleye – Good: Wader fishing is at its prime fish after dark. Fish slow with a jig and minnow or twister tails on light jig heads. Boat angler activity has picked up; slowly troll crank baits.

Spirit Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Some crappie action at Buffalo Run; boat anglers also report good numbers caught. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Early spring provides superb action for bass on calm sunny days with a jig and minnow on shallow rock piles.

West Okoboji Lake

Bluegill – Good: Some action reported from Triboji Lagoon; sorting is needed. Expect action to improve as water temperatures warm.

Courtesy docks are in at the Iowa Great Lakes. Water temperature is 50 degrees. For more information throughout the week, contact the Spirit Lake Fish Hatchery at 712-336-1840.

NORTHEAST

Cedar River (above Nashua)

Levels are stabilizing with excellent clarity. Anglers are seeing a nice variety of fish in the creel. Channel Catfish – Good: Use dead chubs fished in the impoundments or slack water areas. Keep your bait on the river bottom. Walleye – Good: Try a jig tipped with a minnow or ring worms. Northern Pike – Fair: Pike are hitting spoons, crankbaits and hooks tipped with dead chubs below dams and slack water areas. The bite is slowing. Smallmouth Bass – Slow: Smallies are starting to show up; use crankbaits.

Decorah District Streams

Turkey season is in full swing. Avoid wearing blue, white, and red colors; hunters key in on these. Gravel roads remain in rough shape; watch for soft spots, especially in parking lots. Hatchery trucks are stocking as many spots as possible. Check the 2019 trout stream stocking calendar or call the stocking number at 563-927- 5736 to find out when your favorite trout stream will be stocked. Brown Trout – Good: Good caddis fly hatches are occurring mid-afternoon. Fish are hitting just below the surface; nymph fishing might work best. Rainbow Trout – Excellent: Use a minnow or worm under a bobber. Try also a leach pattern. Brook Trout – Good: A variety of insects are hatching throughout the day. Matching the hatch is key. On clear streams, use care not to be seen.

Lake Hendricks

The lake has a brown tint to it. Fish shallow bays and along rocky shorelines later in the day and early morning. Black Crappie – Good: Use a hook tipped with a minnow under a bobber near brush piles or sunny shores. Bluegill – Fair: Try a small hook tipped with a small piece of worm or left over waxies under a bobber. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Jigs tipped with plastic twister tail or jerkbait will catch a hungry bass. Channel Catfish – Slow: Use a jig tipped with a nightcrawler around the rocky shores with wind-blown material.

Lake Meyer

Anglers are catching a variety of fish. Catches rate vary with the changing weather patterns. Clarity is about 15 feet. Water temperature is in the low 60’s. Bluegill – Good: Use small jigs tipped with a small piece of worm around rocky shores. Black Crappie – Fair: Try small plastic lures or hair jigs fished shallow around submersed logs. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Crankbaits or jerkbaits work well. Northern Pike – Slow: Find pike in shallow bays. Try swimbaits, spoons or a hook baited with a minnow.

Turkey River (above Clermont)

Water levels and flows are stabilizing. Clarity is excellent. Walleye – Good: Use a jig tipped with a minnow or shallow water crankbait in the slack water areas below dams. White Sucker – Good: Try a worm fished off the bottom. Suckers become more active when the water warms in the 50’s.

Upper Iowa River (above Decorah)

Flows remain high, but levels are stabilizing. Clarity is excellent. Find water level information at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ia/ nwis/rt. White Sucker – Excellent: Suckers are biting; use a worm fished on bottom. You might have to use a bit more weight to keep the line down with the high flows. Walleye – Good: A variety of lures will catch walleye. Fish slack water below dams or off-channel areas.

Upper Iowa River (below Decorah)

Flows are high; river levels are stabilizing. Clarity is excellent. Water temperature is in the low 50’s. Walleye – Fair: Try jigs tipped with a minnow or crankbaits. White Sucker – Excellent: Use a hook tipped with a nightcrawler fished on the bottom. Channel Catfish– Fair: Try cut bait or nightcrawlers. Northern Pike – Slow: Pike are hitting dead chubs or suckers. Yellow Perch – Slow: Use nightcrawlers or red worms.

Volga Lake

Concentrate efforts along the shore and shallow warmer water. Boat docks are in. Bluegill – Slow: Use small jigs tipped with waxworms or spikes under a bobber in shallow areas. Black Crappie – Fair: Try a hook tipped with a minnow under a bobber in shallow bays. Largemouth Bass – Good: Crankbaits and jigs tipped with a variety of plastics will hook a bass.

Good reports of fish biting continue throughout the district. Storms on Thursday and Saturday, with temperatures highs in the 50’s and lows in the 30’s. Area streams and rivers levels are relatively stable with excellent clarity. For current fishing information, please call the Decorah Fish Hatchery at 563-382-8324.

Cedar River (Nashua to La Porte City)

Smallmouth bass and northern pike are hitting well on warmer days. Walleye – Fair: Cast and retrieve jigs with plastics tipped with a minnow or nightcrawler. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Cast and retrieve jigs with plastics tipped with a minnow or nightcrawler. Try also artificial spinnerbaits. Northern Pike – Fair: Cast and retrieve large artificial baits or spoons. Try also floating a live shiner or sucker under a bobber. Channel Catfish – Fair: Anglers are doing well on catfish using cut baits fished on the bottom.

George Wyth Lake

Northern Pike – Good: Cast artificial baits or spoons.

Green Belt Lake

Anglers are catching largemouth bass. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Cast topwater baits early morning or late evening. Try also crankbaits and spinnerbaits.

Lake Delhi

There have been a few reports of anglers catching crappie on Lake Delhi. Black Crappie – Fair: Cast and retrieve various colored tube jigs or float a crappie minnow under a slip bobber.

Manchester District Streams

Manchester trout streams remain in excellent condition, but access to some are in sloppy condition. Richmond Springs in Backbone State Park can be accessed through the north entrance only.

Maquoketa River (above Monticello)

Reports of walleye being caught on the Maquoketa River in Delaware County. Walleye – Fair: Cast and retrieve jigs with plastics tipped with a minnow or nightcrawler.

Martens Lake

Anglers are catching a few crappie in the canal at Sweet Marsh. Black Crappie – Fair: Cast and retrieve various colored tube jigs or float a crappie minnow under a slip bobber. White Crappie – Fair: Cast and retrieve various colored tube jigs or float a crappie minnow under a slip bobber.

North Prairie Lake

Anglers are doing well catching trout; the lake was stocked on April 13. You must have a fishing license and a pay the trout fee to fish for and/or possess trout. Rainbow Trout – Good: Cast and retrieve flashy artificial lures or jigs.

Shell Rock River (Greene to Shell Rock)

Anglers are catching walleye and northern pike on the Shell Rock River. Walleye – Fair: Cast and retrieve jigs with plastics tipped with a minnow or nightcrawler. Northern Pike – Fair: Cast and retrieve large artificial baits or spoons. Try also floating a live shiner or chub under a bobber.

South Prairie Lake

Bluegill, crappie and largemouth bass are moving shallow as temperatures increase. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Cast topwater baits early morning or late evening. Try also crankbaits and spinnerbaits. Bluegill – Fair: Try fishing a small piece of nightcrawler under a slip bobber at various depths to find bluegill. Black Crappie – Fair: Cast colored tube jigs or float a crappie minnow under a slip bobber.

Wapsipinicon River (Tripoli to Troy Mills)

Reports of anglers catching walleye and smallmouth bass on the Wapsipinicon River. Walleye – Fair: Cast and retrieve jigs with plastics tipped with a minnow or nightcrawler.

Smallmouth Bass – Good: Cast and retrieve jigs with plastics tipped with a minnow or nightcrawler. Try also artificial spinnerbaits.

Good reports of anglers catching walleye, smallmouth bass and northern pike on the interior rivers. Trout streams remain in excellent condition. Call the N.E. Iowa district office at 563-927-3276 for more information.



MISSISSIPPI RIVER

Mississippi River Pool 9

River level is 17.7 feet at Lansing and is expected to crest at 17.9 feet on Friday. Water temperature is 46 degrees. Northern Pike – Fair: Northern pike are spawning; the bite has slowed. Yellow Perch – Fair: Try light tackle tipped with minnows fished near shore along marina areas. Sauger – Fair: Use small jigs tipped with minnows close to shore in flooded areas. Walleye – Good: Fish with three-way rigs tipped with a minnow below the dam. Black Crappie – Fair: Use light tackle fished in the flooded trees.

Mississippi River Pool 10

River level is 28.5 feet at Lynxville and is expected to crest at 28.8 feet on Friday. Water temperature is 46 degrees. Northern Pike – Fair: Northern pike are spawning; the bite has slowed. Yellow Perch – Fair: Try light tackle tipped with minnows fished near shore along marina areas. Sauger – Fair: Use small jigs tipped with minnows close to shore in flooded areas. Walleye – Fair: Fish with three-way rigs tipped with a minnow below the dam.

Mississippi River Pool 11

River level is 19.5 feet at Guttenberg and is expected to crest at 19.7 feet on Friday. Water temperature is 44 degrees. Northern Pike – Fair: Northern pike are spawning; the bite has slowed. Yellow Perch – Fair: Try light tackle tipped with minnows fished near shore along marina areas. Sauger – Fair: Use small jigs tipped with minnows close to shore in flooded areas. Walleye – Fair: Fish with three-way rigs tipped with a minnow below the dam.

Upper Mississippi River levels are very high and continue to rise. but are expected to crest this weekend. Forecasts for rain may increase the crest height. Navigation is not recommended due to flooding. Boaters should operate at no wake speed to reduce damage to shorelines and flooded structures. Most boat ramps are under water. Water clarity is reduced; water temperature is near 46 degrees.

Mississippi River Pool 12

Water levels are rising and will again be at major flood levels. Levels are 20.7 feet at the Dubuque Lock and Dam and 22 feet at the RR bridge. Water clarity is good. The water temperature is 52 degrees. Most boat ramps are flooded or have debris on them. Northern Pike – No Report: Northern pike are done spawning and should bite along flooded shorelines. They are active feeders once the spawn is over. Common Carp – Good: Shallow flooded areas with lots of sun is a recipe for bowfishing carp. Please do not dispose of the carp on the bank.

Mississippi River Pool 13

As of April 25, the Bellevue City Boat ramp is temporarily closed due to flooding; expect it to stay closed for a week or more. Water level is 19.4 feet at Lock and Dam 12 and is rising. Levels will once again enter major flood stages. Water clarity is good. The water temperature is 53 degrees. Northern Pike – No Report: Expect northern pike to start feeding heavily now they are done spawning. Common Carp – Good: Shallow flooded areas with lots of sun is a recipe for bowfishing carp. Please do not dispose of the carp on the bank. Largemouth Bass – Good: Deep clear flooded areas like Spring Lake have been good.

Mississippi River Pool 14

Water levels are rising and are near 19 feet at Fulton Lock and Dam, 20.1 feet at Camanche and 13.2 feet at LeClaire. Levels will enter major flood stages this week. The water temperature is around 54 degrees. Most boat ramps are flooded. Common Carp – Good: Shallow flooded areas with lots of sun is a recipe for bowfishing carp. Please do not dispose of the carp on the bank.

Mississippi River Pool 15

Water levels are 18.4 feet and are rising. This level is still at a major flood threat. Water clarity is good. The water temperature is around 45 degrees. Most boat ramps are flooded. Common Carp – Good: Shallow flooded areas with lots of sun is a recipe for bowfishing carp. Please do not dispose of the carp on the bank.

Most boat ramps are closed due to the flooding; check ahead if you are traveling to a boat ramp. Water levels are once again rising, and will be in major flood levels throughout the district. If you have any angling questions, please contact the Bellevue Fisheries Station 563-872-4976.

Mississippi River Pool 16

Tailwater stage is 18.35 feet at Lock and Dam 15 in the Quad Cities; flood stage is 15 feet. The current forecast has the river stage reaching 20.4 feet by next week. River stage at Fairport is 18.57 feet and flood stage is 14 feet. The Marquette St boat ramp, Credit Island boat ramp, Buffalo Shores boat ramp, Clark’s Ferry boat ramp, Shady Creek boat ramp, and Fairport boat ramps are all closed due to high water.

Mississippi River Pool 17

Tailwater stage is 17.86 feet at Lock and Dam 16 in Muscatine; flood stage is 15 feet. The current forecast has the river reaching 20.4 feet at Lock and Dam 16 by next week. . River stage in Muscatine is 19.16 feet and flood stage is 16 feet. The Muscatine City boat ramps are closed due to high water. Kilpeck Landing and Big Timber are also closed due to flooding.

Mississippi River Pool 18

Tailwater stage is 18.41 feet at Lock and Dam 17 at New Boston; flood stage is 15 feet. The current forecast has the river reaching 20.4 feet at Lock and Dam 17 by next week. River stage at Keithsburg is 16.86 feet; flood stage is 14 feet. The Toolsboro landing is closed due to high water. The Hawkeye Dolbee access will also be under water.

Mississippi Pools 16-19 are still above flood stage and forecast to rise over the weekend. Many of the boat ramps are closed due to flooding. We have not received any fishing report information this week due to the high water conditions. If you have questions on fishing Pools 16-19, contact the Fairport Fish Hatchery at 563-263-5062.



SOUTHEAST

Big Hollow Lake

A few more anglers out this last week on the nicer days; they are starting to catch a few more fish. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Anglers are catching a few bass; look for them on the north side in the shallows where the sun hits the water. Bluegill – Fair: Work the shallower brush piles in the sun. Black Crappie – Fair: Anglers are picking up a few crappies in shallow around the flooded timber on the warmest sunny days.

Environmental Discovery Park North Pond

Pick out a nice warm day and go trout fishing. You must have a fishing license and a pay the trout fee to fish for and/or possess trout. Brook Trout – Good: The trout have had a chance to settle down; look for them to be around the habitat and in the corners. Power bait or waxworms are good baits for the kids to try. Rainbow Trout – Good: The trout have had a chance to settle down; look for them to be around the habitat and in the corners. Power bait or waxworms are good baits for the kids to try.

Lake Belva Deer

Water temperature remains right around 50 degrees. The cold nights are keeping it from warming up much more. Largemouth Bass – Slow: A few bass were caught during the warmer weather along the riprap in the sun before returning to deeper water when it cools off.

Lake Darling

Water temperature are stuck at 50-52 degrees; the forecast for next week doesn’t look to improve on that. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Anglers continue to pick up a few bass in the shallows on the warmer days. Black Crappie – Slow: Catching a few crappies around some of the brush piles; it will be a while before they start to move in shallow.

Lost Grove Lake

Boat docks are in at the ramps. The wind earlier this week limited the number of anglers out. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Anglers continue to pick up some bass up in the flooded timber on sunny afternoons. Black Crappie – Slow: Anglers are picking up a few crappies in the flooded timber in a little deeper water.

Wilson Lake

You must have a fishing license and a pay the trout fee to fish for and/or possess trout. Rainbow Trout – Good: Work the culvert piles and cedar trees; the trout have settled some, so it’s a good time to switch to natural baits and power bait under a bobber in these areas. Brook Trout – Good: It was a 500 brook trout/500 rainbow trout mix at the stocking; look for them to be in the same places as the rainbows.

For more information on the above lake, call the Lake Darling Fisheries Office at 319-694-2430.

Coralville Reservoir

The lake level, as of April 25, is 679 feet. At this level, boating is not recommended above Lake Macbride State Park. The water is very dirty. Water temperatures are in the upper 50’s. No fishing reports are available.

Diamond Lake

The fishing cleaning station and restrooms are open for the season. Minnows are not allowed here. Black Crappie – Good: The warm up pushed crappies shallower. Tube jigs or jigs tipped with worms work best. Some limits have been reported.

Lake Macbride

Water temperatures are in the mid 50’s. All motors may be used at no wake speed at this time. All docks are in and the fish cleaning stations are open. Walleye – Fair: Some fish (mostly males) are very shallow, while others are still out deeper. The shallow bite should improve as water temperatures warm. Black Crappie – Good: Good: Fish are starting to move shallower. They are not on the bank, but are by shallower brush and staging just off the bank. Nice 10- to 13-inch crappie are available. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Fair: Wipers are starting to move shallower and chase bait and lures.

Otter Creek Lake

The lake is full; the water is fairly clear. Yellow Bass – Fair: Try small jigs, spinners or live bait. Most fish are 8- to 9-inches.

Pleasant Creek Lake

The lake is full. Water temperatures are in the mid 50’s. There is a lot of terrestrial vegetation in the shallows that established during the low water period. Walleye – Fair: Most action is in the shallows towards evening.

Prairie Park Fishery

2000 trout will be released here last Saturday. You must have a fishing license and a pay the trout fee to fish for and/or possess trout. Brook Trout – Fair. Rainbow Trout – Fair.

Sand Lake

This lake is in Marshalltown. 2000 trout will be released here last Saturday. You must have a fishing license and a pay the trout fee to fish for and/or possess trout. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Fair. Yellow Bass – Fair. Rainbow Trout – Fair. Brook Trout– Fair. Black Crappie – Slow.

Wapsipinicon River (Troy Mills to Oxford Junction)

Walleye – Fair: The bite has slowed, but some fish are still being caught on jigs below the dams. Channel Catfish – Fair: Nice fish are being reported on cut bait.

For more information, contact the Lake Macbride Fisheries Station at 319-624-3615.

Lake Miami

Start in the shallows using small jigs for bluegill. Use minnows around the submerged trees for crappies.

Lake Sugema

Try jigs tipped with minnows around the flooded timber for crappie.

Lake Wapello

Try small jigs along the shorelines for bluegill. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use cut bait or dead chubs.

Ottumwa Park Pond South

Trout were stocked on March 30. You must have a fishing license and a pay the trout fee to fish for and/or possess trout. Catch trout with a variety of methods including a live minnow fished under a bobber, small tube jigs and in-line spinners.

Rathbun Reservoir

The current lake level is 905.87 msl. Normal operating elevation is 904.0 msl. The water temperature is in the lower 50’s. Lake Rathbun has zebra mussels, so make sure to properly drain, clean, and dry equipment before transporting to another water body. Channel Catfish – Fair: Anglers are catching channel catfish; use cut bait or shad sides. Black Crappie – Slow: Crappie fishing remains slow. Warmer water will help in the upcoming weeks.

Red Haw Lake

Try small jigs in the shallows for bluegills or cut bait for channel catfish. Target brush piles for largemouth bass.

The district includes Mahaska, Lucas, Wayne, Monroe, Appanoose, Wapello, Davis and Van Buren counties. Contact the Rathbun Fish Hatchery at 641-647-2406 with questions about fishing in south central Iowa.

SOUTHWEST

Ada Hayden Heritage Park Lake

Rainbow Trout – Fair: Cast in-line spinners, small twister tail and paddle tail jigs or live minnows. Start by fishing the east shore of the north and south parts of the lake. You must have a fishing license and a pay the trout fee to fish for and/or possess trout.

Banner Lake (south)

Trout were stocked on April 6. The lake water clarity is less than normal after flooding. You must have a fishing license and a pay the trout fee to fish for and/or possess trout. Rainbow Trout – Good: Fish bright colored spinners and jigs or live bait.

Big Creek Lake

Walleye – Good: Use jigs or troll spinner rigs out from the marina to past the beach and around the East and West Ramp bays. If shore fishing, cast jigs or live bait under a slip bobber in these same areas. Black Crappie – Slow: A good crappie bite is a couple weeks away as the lake warms. Fish minnows under a bobber near any wood and riprap next to shore.

Boone District Farm Ponds

Black Crappie – Good: Pre-spawn fishing is good in city ponds that have crappies. Fish live minnows under a bobber or cast small twister tail jigs off the shorelines that get the most sunlight.

Des Moines River (Saylorville to Red Rock)

Channel Catfish – Fair: Catch channel catfish in the backed up water in the tributaries out of the main river current. Cut gizzard shad is the best bait.

Lake Ahquabi

Black Crappie – Fair: Use minnows near the rock jetties and shores with tree falls.

Red Rock Reservoir

White Crappie – Slow: The best time for crappie fishing is likely after the first week of May, as water levels get closer to normal and water temperatures rise into the 60s.

Terra Lake

Trout were stocked on April 6. You must have a fishing license and a pay the trout fee to fish for and/or possess trout. Rainbow Trout – Good: Use small inline spinners and jigs with twister or paddle tails. Try also waxworms and live minnows.

For more information on Central Iowa lakes and rivers, call Ben Dodd at 641-891-3795 or Andy Otting at 515-204-5885.

Anderson Area Pond 1

Expect to catch bluegills and crappies this spring. Black Crappie – No Report: As the water warms, find black crappies along the dam and in the upper end of the lake.

Cold Springs District Farm Ponds

Farm pond fishing has been good this week. Bluegill – Fair: Bluegills are still out from shore, but can be caught casting small jigs under a bobber. Black Crappie – Good: Crappie fishing has been good in ponds that support a crappie population. Largemouth Bass – Good: Cast a variety of lures to catch active largemouth bass. Channel Catfish – No Report: Try cut bait or shad sides.

Greenfield Lake

Greenfield Lake has a good population of black crappies and fair numbers of walleyes to provide fishing this spring. Black Crappie – Fair: Find crappies around the jetties.

Lake Anita

Crappies and bluegill fishing has been good this week in the pontoon arm of the lake. Black Crappie – Good: Crappies are being caught behind the pontoons. Cast and retrieve a small jig or a minnow 18 inches under a bobber. Bluegill – Fair: A few bluegills are picked up by crappie anglers.

Lake Manawa

Fish the canals for good crappie fishing. Black Crappie – Good: Anglers report good crappie fishing in the canals. Cast minnows under a bobber to catch 10-inch crappies. Walleye – No Report: Walleyes should be close to shore. Cast twister tails with a slow retrieve.