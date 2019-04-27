NORTH IOWA OUTDOORS: May 3-5 is Camping Kick-Off Weekend

Iowa State Park’s annual Camping Kick-Off celebration is during the first weekend of May. More than 30 state parks will be hosting events, so reserve your camping spot today.

This year’s focus is “Year of the Volunteer.” Many state parks will be hosting volunteer programs and special activities for the entire family to enjoy. Take part in trail clean ups, tree planting, kayaking clinics, special hikes and much more to celebrate the start of the camping season.

Some of the events happening at local state parks are:

Clear Lake State Park

May 4, 9:00 AM: Spring Cleaning Volunteer Event Help rake reeds and clean up beach. Everyone will work together to pick up trash throughout the park and campground. Meet at beach.

Pilot Knob State Park

May 4, 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM: Spring Cleaning Volunteer Event Help park staff and Friends Group plant trees, clean campground area, remove leaves from amphitheater, clean state house interior and split firewood. Meet at campground site 42.

May 4, 7:00 PM – 8:00 PM: Ranger Talk Program Learn about invasive species and prescribed burns. Meet at the campground theater.

May 4, 8:30 PM: Family Movie Night “Up”: Bring a blanket and chair if you want. Popcorn will be available. Free-will donations will benefit Friends of Pilot Knob. Meet at the campground theater.