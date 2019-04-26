Warriors Preparing for Championship Weekend

It’s been a historic year so far for the Waldorf University Baseball team under 5th-year head coach Joe Tautges. The Warriors are 28-16 overall and 18-2 in conference play this season. On Wednesday the Warriors defeated Viterbo University in a two-game series, to set up a conference championship weekend in Forest City. Tautges recently sat down with KIOW and explains the winning formula.

This weekend will be one of the most important in Warrior baseball history, Tautges says he has thought about it.

The Warriors will start a four-game series with #25 Bellevue University, who currently sits one game ahead of the Warriors in the Conference standings. If Waldorf can win 3 of 4 they will win the outright conference title. If Bellevue wins two, they will be the conference champions.

The fact that the Warriors get this series at home, is an advantage to both residents of North Iowa and the Warriors.

The Waldorf roster includes a diverse look to it, with area kids, including Former Forest City Slugger and flamethrower Coltan Shipman. It also hosts kids from across the country and even other countries. Weather depending first pitch is scheduled for tomorrow at 1:00 pm. The series will conclude Sunday with a doubleheader starting at 12:00 pm. You can listen to the full interview with Coach Tautges below.