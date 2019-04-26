Drug Take Back Day is Saturday

Every year, the Winnebago County Task Force along with other area agencies stage a Drug Take Back Day. The hope is to get rid of prescription drugs that are expired or are no longer in use. Molly Winters of the task force discusses the national effort.

As a result, many area law enforcement agencies are actively collecting these prescription drugs according to Winters.

What is astounding to many who participate in the event, is the sheer amount of prescription pills that are turned in. Worth County Sheriff Dan Fank describes what he collects in less than a three month period.

Those are 55 gallon bags that he is describing. He is not alone. Winnebago County Deputy Sheriff Steve Hepperly.

Area Sheriffs Offices such as Winnebago and Worth have drop boxes where pill form prescriptions can be deposited any day or night throughout the year. Liquid prescriptions can be thrown away after they are mixed with cat litter or sand. Needles are not accepted, but can be disposed of in two ways. First they can be placed in a bleach bottle and tightly capped. They can then be disposed of in household trash, but the better way is to take them in a non-puncturable sealed container and brought back to the local pharmacy for further instruction.

Hepperly said that Miller Pharmacy, the Lake Mills Police Department, and MercyOne Medical in Buffalo Center will take the prescription pills from 10am to 1pm on Saturday.