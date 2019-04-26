Area Controlled Burns Come With Precautions

It is the time of year when farmers and local residents burn yard or field waste in small controlled burns. Recently, these burns have led to more serious situations needing the assistance of emergency personnel. Hancock and Winnebago County Emergency Management Coordinator Andy Buffington says that these situations could have been avoided.

It is a legal requirement that controlled burns must first be called in to the local sheriffs office such the Winnebago Office at (641) 585-2828 ext. 3. If this is not followed, a legal fine may be issued to the ones in charge of the burn. Buffington says there are other steps that are involved.

As always, have a fire extinguisher, water, or a working water hose nearby to keep the blaze under control and never leave the burn unattended.