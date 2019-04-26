City Wide Garage Sales are Saturday in the Area

The sure sign of spring is the beginning of garage sales in the area, particularly city wide sales. In Forest City, registration to sell out of your garage has already passed according to Forest City Chamber of Commerce Director Kathy Rollefson.

Those who want to go and shop will not be able to get a map according to Rollefson.

Forest City is not alone with city wide garage and yard sales. KIOW’s Roger Tveiten says Kanawha and Goodell will also have theirs on Saturday.

The public is invited to attend and shop at these events.