Area Officials Make Preparations Ahead of the Legalization of Hemp

A recent kiow.com poll showed that participants want to see hemp legalized in both the growth and usage stages. Governor Kim Reynolds is looking into a bill that is currently on her desk to legalize hemp. The bill sets up a state licensing program that allows for the sale of hemp based products. Hemp has continually been banned for several decades, but the 2018 Farm bill now legalizes its cultivation and growth.

One of the authors of the bill before Reynolds is State Representative Jarad Klein.

One of the drawbacks in the growing and cultivation of hemp for area farmers is that they may not be covered under federal crop insurance. That is not stopping those who want to grow it. Locally, the City of Garner has already taken steps regulating where in the city limits a hemp crop can be grown. City Administrator Randy Lansing explained.

City officials made sure to get a head start before the bill would be signed to make sure there were regulations were in place.