Cardinals Come From Behind to Win 2-1

The Garner Hayfield Ventura Cardinals boys soccer team had their hands full against the Charles City Comets on Thursday night in Garner.

The Comets were forced back into their end of the pitch for the better part of the first half. Some through balls into the Comets penalty area ended up being misfires by the Cardinals. Kaleb Byers, the Comets keeper faced 10 shots early before Kaleb Israel got a breakaway chance for the Comets. It proved costly as he was pushed in the back in the Cardinals box creating a penalty kick. Israel converted at the 33 minute mark and the Comets took a 1-0 lead into the half.

The Comets then began to pressure the back four of the Cardinals when Will Eastman was able to clear the ball to Kevin Meyers in the Comets end. Meyers patiently laced the ball past Byers to level the match at 1-1 in the 54th minute.

The Cardinals used the same tactic again in the 65th minute as Jared Shaw ended up on the right end of a delivery from the middle of the pitch from Austin Bahensky. Shaw blasted the shot into the bottom right corner of the goal to put the Cardinals ahead for good 2-1.

The Cardinals now level their season at 4-4 before traveling to Lions Field for a match against Clear Lake tonight, then to Mason City on Monday.