Boys Soccer Substates Announced

Boone, Iowa – The Iowa High School Athletic Association has announced substate soccer teams. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura has been selected for substate #2 in Class 1A. The other teams in the substate include Clear Lake, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo, Denver, GCGR, Gladbrook-Reinbeck, Humboldt, North Fayette Valley, and Postville.

There will be eight (8) substates with six, seven or eight teams in each substate. Iowa High School Soccer Coaches Association rankings will be used to determine the top one (1) or two (2) seeds in each substate. Remaining seeding will be based on the regular season point average of games played through Saturday, May 4th, 2019. The postseason will start on May 20th.

So far this season the Cardinals have played one team that is in the same substate. That was Denver back on April 4th, and GHV won 5-1. They will have two games against Clear Lake before the season ends.

GHV is 3-4 on the season and all home games can be seen on KIOW.com.