Warrior Women’s Golfer Nicole Misner Earns Final NSAA Weekly Award for Victory

FOREST CITY, Iowa – Waldorf’s Nicole Misner tuned up her game in victorious style for the

North Star Athletic Association Championships next week.

Not only did Misner win the Iowa Wesleyan Spring Tiger Classic by shooting a 9-over 81 at the

Sheaffer Golf Course last Tuesday, but her performance earned her the final NSAA Women’s

Golfer of the Week award for this year.

This is the second time this spring Misner has won the award.

Misner’s round was one shot better than teammate Seeret Brar’s 10-over 82, as the Warrior

duo finished one-two and led Waldorf’s women’s golf team to a team victory, as well.

Misner, Brar and the rest of the Warriors next play at the NSAA Championship on Monday and

Tuesday in Omaha, Neb.