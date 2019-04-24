Warrior Men’s Golf Team Takes Third at Final Regular-Season Event Before NSAA Championships

ARNOLDS PARK, Iowa – Waldorf’s Manuel Zorrilla and Mitch Anderson led the way, each shooting 3-over
75s on Monday, helping the Warriors to a third-place finish as a team at the Iowa Lakes Spring
Invitational.
Zorrilla and Anderson tied for sixth individually in the tournament, which was played at the par-72,
6,632-yard Emerald Hills Golf Course.
The Warriors shot a team scored of 21-over 309 for the tournament, finishing nine shots off the lead of
host Iowa Lakes Community College. The Lakers won the team title in a playoff with Des Moines Area
Community College, as both teams shot 12-over 300s.
Cody Ails was next for Warriors, tying for 14th with a 7-over 79 on Monday, and he was followed by Joe
Nordquist, who tied for 18th at 8-over 80, and Jared Pheffer, who tied for 23 rd at 12-over 84.
North Iowa Area Community College’s Ben Boerjan won the individual title by one shot over a trio of
players, carding an even-par 72.
The tournament was the regular-season finale for the Warriors, who next play at the North Star Athletic
Association Championships in Omaha, Neb., this coming Monday and Tuesday.