Warrior Men’s Golf Team Takes Third at Final Regular-Season Event Before NSAA Championships

ARNOLDS PARK, Iowa – Waldorf’s Manuel Zorrilla and Mitch Anderson led the way, each shooting 3-over

75s on Monday, helping the Warriors to a third-place finish as a team at the Iowa Lakes Spring

Invitational.

Zorrilla and Anderson tied for sixth individually in the tournament, which was played at the par-72,

6,632-yard Emerald Hills Golf Course.

The Warriors shot a team scored of 21-over 309 for the tournament, finishing nine shots off the lead of

host Iowa Lakes Community College. The Lakers won the team title in a playoff with Des Moines Area

Community College, as both teams shot 12-over 300s.

Cody Ails was next for Warriors, tying for 14th with a 7-over 79 on Monday, and he was followed by Joe

Nordquist, who tied for 18th at 8-over 80, and Jared Pheffer, who tied for 23 rd at 12-over 84.

North Iowa Area Community College’s Ben Boerjan won the individual title by one shot over a trio of

players, carding an even-par 72.

The tournament was the regular-season finale for the Warriors, who next play at the North Star Athletic

Association Championships in Omaha, Neb., this coming Monday and Tuesday.