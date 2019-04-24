Waldorf Falls Twice to Dordt in Forest City

FOREST CITY, Iowa – The Warriors found themselves the unfortunate victim of a cliché on

Tuesday: “Hit ‘em where they ain’t.”

That’s exactly what Dordt did to the Waldorf softball team, as well place bloop base hits by the

Defenders led to rallies, while hard-hit balls off Warrior bats always seemed to find a glove as

Waldorf fell 3-1 in eight innings, then 7-1, in nonconference play.

“Today was the classic tale of how different softball can be,” Waldorf head coach Lexy

Determan said. “I will give a lot of credit to their infield for keeping us at bay through a lot of

hard-hit balls.

“They had some bloopers fall and capitalized on their base runners,” Determan added. “We hit

the ball hard, we just couldn’t find gaps.”

Those missed opportunities slowly added up in the opening game as Waldorf (12-25 overall, 9-

13 NSAA) left a runner on base in the first inning, two aboard in the second inning, and two

more in the third inning after a Lauren Hein line drive was snagged by Dordt third baseman

Brooklyn Van Oort.

So, the Warriors did what they could defensively to give themselves a chance, backing up Karlee

Leyvas – who struck out nine opposing hitters – with seven scoreless innings in the field.

Tied 0-0 at the end of regulation play, the game went to a tie-break – each team started their

at-bat with a runner placed at second base – in extra innings with the Defenders (15-18, 7-9

GPAC) scoring first on a Rachel Evavold RBI fielder’s choice.

Carley De Roin then provided the one big swing that eluded the Warriors all day, a 2-run home

run to right field for a 3-0 lead.

Waldorf answered with a Hein RBI sacrifice fly, but again stranded the tying runs on base, falling

3-1 to start the day.

“In the past few games we have struggled with capitalizing with runners in scoring position, but

I am confident if we keep hitting the ball hard we will end up where we need to be,” Determan

said.

The hard-luck offense continued for the Warriors in the nightcap after a Bree Hamblin RBI

double in the bottom of the second inning tied the game 1-1.

From there, Waldorf saw two runners stranded on the bases in each of the third, fourth and

fifth innings as Dordt inched away with two runs of its own in the top of the fourth, and another

in the top of the fifth inning. The Defenders then iced the win with three runs in the seventh.

“We have talked about continuing to have good at-bats and letting the game reward us for

being patient and hitting the ball hard,” Determan said. “We are going to stay the course and

keep working hard.

“Defensively we are making plays we wouldn’t have made at the beginning of the year, and that

is awesome to see,” Waldorf’s coach added.

Payge Jurgens and Hamblin led the way offensively, each collecting three hits on the day for

Waldorf, which will be back at it Wednesday hosting Viterbo in an NSAA doubleheader starting

at 3 p.m.