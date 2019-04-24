Sports Betting Locally is Up to the Governor

The United States Supreme Court ruled last year that the states have the right to legalize sports betting in their state. Governor Kim Reynolds will make a decision soon after the legislature approved a bill that would let 19 state licensed casinos offer wagers on professional and college sports.

However, one voice has come out against the idea. Representative Tedd Gassman of Scarville does not like it comparing it to other forms of gambling that have or may fall by the wayside.

The Iowa House passed the bill 67-41. Reynolds has not indicated whether she will sign the bill or veto it.

Locally, Diamond Jo Casino in Northwood has not committed publicly on whether they would be one of the 19 casinos to offer sports betting. A company spokesman said that the casino would release a statement on the matter in the coming days. Diamond Jo Casino would be the only local and immediate location to offer sports betting if it came available.