Results From Forest City Girls Relays

April 24, 2019 Zarren Egesdal Local & State Sports 0

Forest City, Iowa – Waldorf University and Forest City High School hosted the Forest City Girls Relays on Tuesday night. The top 5 results for Forest City, West Hancock, North Iowa, Lake Mills, and GHV

Team Standings

Class A

IF-A 157

Algona 138

Forest City 136

Central Springs 92

Clear Lake 30

GHV 24

Class B

Bishop Garrigan 122

St. Ansgar 107.50

West Fork 94

Lake Mills 69.50

North Iowa 54

North Union 46

 

Forest City 

Ellie Caylor

200m 2nd in 28.79

Shea Dillavou

High Jump 1st in 5-00

Hannah Good

400m 3rd in 1:04.65

Regan Helgeson

Long Jump 3rd in 15-00

Cora Holland

Discus Throw 1st in a throw of 108-06

Shot Put 4th with a throw of 33-07

Kelsey Koch

100m 1st in 16.09

Long Jump 2nd with a jump of 15-07

Anna Lehmann

400m 2nd in 1:04.05

Emma Segerstrom

Discus Throw 4th with a throw of 83-00

Emalee Warren

3000m in 12:34.48

1500m in 5:58.14

800 Sprint Medley 1st in 1:56.16

4x800m                    2nd in 10:20.93

Distance Medley     3rd in   4:51.86

4x200m                    3rd  in   1:52.62

4x100m                     3rd in    54.19

4x400m                     2nd in   4:19.00

Lake Mills

Lyv Arispe

100m 1st in 13.39

Brooke Bergo

100m 3rd in 13.96

Long Jump 1st with a jump of 16-04

Megan Groe

400m 2nd in 1:08.69

200m 5th in 30.00

Taylor Ingledue

200m 1st in 27.89

Long Jump 2nd with a jump of 15-09

4×800 5th in 13.16.65

4x100m 1st 54.05

West Hancock

Madison Eisenman

Discus Throw 3rd with a throw of 96-06

Girls Shot Put 4th with a throw of 33-09.50

Amanda Chizek

Shot Put 1st with a throw of 38-10

Emily Ryerson

100m Hurdles 1st in 16.86

800 Sprint Medley 3rd in 2:06.54

4x800m                    4th in 12:27.81

4×100                        1st in 1:11.72

Distance Medley     3rd in 4:59.31

4×200                         2nd in 1:56.44

4×100                          3rd in 57.51

4×400                          4th in 4:35.42

GHV

Rachel Hejlik

Shot Put 5th with a throw of 32-10.50

Madeline Hinz

100m 2nd in 16.23

4×800                          4th in 13.20.83

4x100m Shuttle Hurdle 2nd in 1:12.41

North Iowa

Ella Hughes Discus

Throw 5th with a throw of 87-02

Samantha Davis

3000 5th with a time of 14:16.56

Kenzy Jensvold

100m 3rd in 18.22

Leah Kramersmeier

Shot Put 2nd with a throw 36-04.50

Brenna Paulson

Discus Throw 1st with a throw of 124-04

Cassandra Peterson

100m 4th in 14.06

400m 3rd in 1:09.29

200m 3rd in 29.69

 

 

 

 

 

 

 