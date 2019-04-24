Results From Forest City Girls Relays

Forest City, Iowa – Waldorf University and Forest City High School hosted the Forest City Girls Relays on Tuesday night. The top 5 results for Forest City, West Hancock, North Iowa, Lake Mills, and GHV
Team Standings
Class A
IF-A 157
Algona 138
Forest City 136
Central Springs 92
Clear Lake 30
GHV 24
Class B
Bishop Garrigan 122
St. Ansgar 107.50
West Fork 94
Lake Mills 69.50
North Iowa 54
North Union 46
Forest City
Ellie Caylor
200m 2nd in 28.79
Shea Dillavou
High Jump 1st in 5-00
Hannah Good
400m 3rd in 1:04.65
Regan Helgeson
Long Jump 3rd in 15-00
Cora Holland
Discus Throw 1st in a throw of 108-06
Shot Put 4th with a throw of 33-07
Kelsey Koch
100m 1st in 16.09
Long Jump 2nd with a jump of 15-07
Anna Lehmann
400m 2nd in 1:04.05
Emma Segerstrom
Discus Throw 4th with a throw of 83-00
Emalee Warren
3000m in 12:34.48
1500m in 5:58.14
800 Sprint Medley 1st in 1:56.16
4x800m 2nd in 10:20.93
Distance Medley 3rd in 4:51.86
4x200m 3rd in 1:52.62
4x100m 3rd in 54.19
4x400m 2nd in 4:19.00
Lake Mills
Lyv Arispe
100m 1st in 13.39
Brooke Bergo
100m 3rd in 13.96
Long Jump 1st with a jump of 16-04
Megan Groe
400m 2nd in 1:08.69
200m 5th in 30.00
Taylor Ingledue
200m 1st in 27.89
Long Jump 2nd with a jump of 15-09
4×800 5th in 13.16.65
4x100m 1st 54.05
West Hancock
Madison Eisenman
Discus Throw 3rd with a throw of 96-06
Girls Shot Put 4th with a throw of 33-09.50
Amanda Chizek
Shot Put 1st with a throw of 38-10
Emily Ryerson
100m Hurdles 1st in 16.86
800 Sprint Medley 3rd in 2:06.54
4x800m 4th in 12:27.81
4×100 1st in 1:11.72
Distance Medley 3rd in 4:59.31
4×200 2nd in 1:56.44
4×100 3rd in 57.51
4×400 4th in 4:35.42
GHV
Rachel Hejlik
Shot Put 5th with a throw of 32-10.50
Madeline Hinz
100m 2nd in 16.23
4×800 4th in 13.20.83
4x100m Shuttle Hurdle 2nd in 1:12.41
North Iowa
Ella Hughes Discus
Throw 5th with a throw of 87-02
Samantha Davis
3000 5th with a time of 14:16.56
Kenzy Jensvold
100m 3rd in 18.22
Leah Kramersmeier
Shot Put 2nd with a throw 36-04.50
Brenna Paulson
Discus Throw 1st with a throw of 124-04
Cassandra Peterson
100m 4th in 14.06
400m 3rd in 1:09.29
200m 3rd in 29.69