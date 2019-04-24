Forest City Takes the Trophy at Falcon Relays

April 24, 2019 Zarren Egesdal Local & State Sports 0

Aplington, Iowa – The Forest City boys track team brought home another team track title Tuesday night. The Indians were lead by Brady Cantu and Jordan Spooner who each scored 20 points. Forest City scored 148 total points which was 30 points better than second place Aplington-Parkersburg. Team standing and individual top 3 results are below.

  1. Forest City 148
  2. Aplington Parkersburg 118
  3. Hudson 86
  4. Don Bosco 61
  5. Columbus Catholic 59
  6. Dunkerton 40
  7. Union 38
  8. Agwsr 27

200m

Seth Brock 2nd

Xavier Holland 3rd

400m

Brady Cantu 1st

Jordan Spooner 3rd

3200

Joey Hovinga 3rd

400m Hurdles

Jordan Spooner 2nd

Discus Throw

Gabe Staudt 2nd

High Jump

Elijah Weaver 2nd

Long Jump

Jordan Spooner 3rd

Shot Put

Tony Thomas 2nd

4×200

Forest City 3rd

4×400

Forest City 2nd

4×800

Forest City 2nd

440M Shuttle Hurdle

Forest City 2nd

800-Sprint Medley Relay

Forest City 2nd

 

 

 