Forest City Takes the Trophy at Falcon Relays

Aplington, Iowa – The Forest City boys track team brought home another team track title Tuesday night. The Indians were lead by Brady Cantu and Jordan Spooner who each scored 20 points. Forest City scored 148 total points which was 30 points better than second place Aplington-Parkersburg. Team standing and individual top 3 results are below.
- Forest City 148
- Aplington Parkersburg 118
- Hudson 86
- Don Bosco 61
- Columbus Catholic 59
- Dunkerton 40
- Union 38
- Agwsr 27
200m
Seth Brock 2nd
Xavier Holland 3rd
400m
Brady Cantu 1st
Jordan Spooner 3rd
3200
Joey Hovinga 3rd
400m Hurdles
Jordan Spooner 2nd
Discus Throw
Gabe Staudt 2nd
High Jump
Elijah Weaver 2nd
Long Jump
Jordan Spooner 3rd
Shot Put
Tony Thomas 2nd
4×200
Forest City 3rd
4×400
Forest City 2nd
4×800
Forest City 2nd
440M Shuttle Hurdle
Forest City 2nd
800-Sprint Medley Relay
Forest City 2nd