Carlee Frayne is the MBT KIOW Prep of the Week for April 24, 2019

PREP OF THE WEEK APRIL 24 2019
This week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week is a junior at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High School. Carlee Frayne led the Cardinal girls golf team in 3 meet last week, picking up medalist honors in all 3 meets. Monday, Carlee shot a 44 as the Cardinals fell to Lake Mills and West Hancock. Tuesday Frayne had a 41 to lead GHV over West Fork 215 to 265. Thursday, Carlee had another 41 in leading GHV over West Hancock and Eagle Grove. Congratulations to Garner-Hayfield-Ventura junior golfer Carlee Frayne, this week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week.