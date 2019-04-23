North Iowans Join NIACC Foundation Board of Directors

The North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) Foundation is proud to announce the addition of two new members to its Board of Directors:

Bill Paulus of Garner is the Market President of Reliance State Bank. He is a 1980 graduate of NIACC and earned a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and Agricultural Business from Buena Vista College in 1988. Paulus is a member of the Garner Lions Club and the Garner Rotary Club. He serves on several boards including the Prairie View Board, Hancock County Hospital Board, Hancock County Ambulance Advisory Board, and the Garner Golf Course Foundation Board. He was formerly involved with the Garner Christian Child Care Center Board and Hospice of the Heartland Board. Paulus and his wife Terry have two children.

Rod Schlader of Mason City is the Interim President at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center. Schlader has worked with MercyOne North Iowa for twenty-nine years holding positions of Regional Director of Finance, Controller, CFO, and now Interim President. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Loras College and a Master of Business Administration degree from Drake University. Schlader is a member of the Healthcare Financial Management Association, River City Morning Kiwanis and serves on the Audit Committee of First Citizens Bank. He is a former member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, Community Kitchen of North Iowa, and the Mason City Country Club. He and his wife Susan Rebedeau have five children and eight grandchildren.

The Foundation Board of Directors also recognized Phil Garland for his nine years of service on the Board. Garland’s term ended in December 2018.

Officers for 2019 were elected at the Foundation Board meeting held in December 2018. Larry Pump will serve as President with Pat Sackville serving as Vice President. Noele Beaver will serve as Secretary/Treasurer.

Other members of the NIACC Foundation Board of Directors are Nancy Barnes, Jean Brumm, Gene Christianson, Leon Christianson, Lindsey Falk, John Heilskov, Kim Pang, Kirk Paulson, Shanan Redinger, Lewis Schaal, Chuck Schafer, Emily Schmitt, Laurie Shultz, David Steffens, and David Zrostlik.

Created in 1968 as a separate 501(c)(3) organization, the NIACC Foundation strives to keep higher education accessible to North Iowa residents through student scholarships and to enhance the programs and activities of the College.

The NIACC Foundation’s mission is to support the College through scholarships, fundraising for special projects, grants for instructor education or other areas of need to help the College work toward its mission. If you have an interest in learning more about the NIACC Foundation or would like to see how you can help secure the future of the College and its excellence through a gift to the NIACC Foundation, please contact us at (641) 422-4386 or visit us online: www.niacc.edu