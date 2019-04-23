North Iowa Choral Society to Present Music Lives

North Iowa Choral Society will present its’ Spring Concert entitled Music Lives on Friday, April 26 at 7:00 PM in the NIACC Auditorium. A variety of music styles will be presented revolving around the role of music in our lives. According to Choral Society Director Linda Ferjak, this concert has special significance for the members and long time audience goers.

Many of the pieces are his favorites or those suggested by him. Ferjak and he had discussed doing some of the pieces for upcoming concerts, however health issues had other unfortunate plans.

The was no question among the choral members about the dedication of the concert or its title, Music Lives. The society will perform a variety of pieces such as Basin Street Blues, Sir Duke, You’ll Never Walk Alone from Carousel by Rodgers and Hammerstein, and others according to Ferjak.

One set of selections is featuring music composed or arranged by past and present members of the ensemble.

Ferjak and the Choral Society are inviting everyone to come and enjoy an evening of music. Cost is $5.00 general admission.