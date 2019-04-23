Lake Mills Boys Golf Wins Again

April 23, 2019 Zarren Egesdal Uncategorized 0

Lake Mills, Iowa – The Lake Mills boys golf team continues to steamroll opponents this spring. On Monday they made quick work of conference foes North Union and Eagle Grove. The Bulldogs won with a final score of 164, they also completed the medal stand sweep with Casey Hanson and Bennett Berger. The results from the meet at Rice Lake Golf & Country Club are below.

Team Results 

Lake Mills  – 164  record 11-0

North Union  – 192

Eagle Grove  – 195

Individual Results 

Casey Hanson  – 39   medalist determined by handicap holes

Bennett Berger  – 39  runner-up medalist