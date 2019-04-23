Lake Mills Boys Golf Wins Again

Lake Mills, Iowa – The Lake Mills boys golf team continues to steamroll opponents this spring. On Monday they made quick work of conference foes North Union and Eagle Grove. The Bulldogs won with a final score of 164, they also completed the medal stand sweep with Casey Hanson and Bennett Berger. The results from the meet at Rice Lake Golf & Country Club are below.
Team Results
Lake Mills – 164 record 11-0
North Union – 192
Eagle Grove – 195
Individual Results
Casey Hanson – 39 medalist determined by handicap holes
Bennett Berger – 39 runner-up medalist