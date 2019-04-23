Hancock County Looks to Reopen R35 Before School Break

Photos courtesy of Hancock County Secondary Road Crew

Hancock County’s $5.4 million reconstruction project which began last summer on county road R35 (also known as James Avenue) between Britt and Kanawha, is underway again. In November of last year, the engineer abandoned the paving project due to the onset of colder temperatures. During which time, the board assessed $2,000 a day damages until the county was able to re-open the road with partial gravel for use through the winter. Since the beginning of spring, the board began reassessing $2,000 a day damages and will continue until the project is completed.

Hancock County Supervisor Jerry Tlach is optimistic the project will finally be complete and open for use before school adjourns for summer break.

Prior to construction, Hancock County Road R35 has been the most traveled hard surfaced road between Britt and Kanawha. Since construction began, the Hancock County Board of Supervisors declared county road R26, just 5 miles west of R35, as the official detour. Motorists are encouraged to use county road R26 until R35 has been re-opened.

In other news, all the harsh weather over the past year has affected many drainage districts. The Hancock County Board of Supervisors on Monday approved 8 licensed contractors to repair nearly 65 low cost drainage district tile projects estimated to cost less than $2,000 each. Tlach explains why the county needs help from these contractors.