Forest City Boys Golf Falls in Algona

April 23, 2019 Zarren Egesdal Local & State Sports 0

Livermore, Iowa – The Forest City boys golf team traveled to Spring Valley Golf Course in Livermore on Monday night for a conference triangular. The Indians were coming off a tough night at a new course in Nevada last week. Forest City saw some strong individual performances but fell in the team race. The Indians finished third with 215 points. Tyler Clouse had another stellar night as he was the medalist with a 5+ 41. You can see the final team scores, along with the individual scores below.

Team Score:

Bishop Garrigan- 183

West Hancock- 203

Forest City- 215

 

9 holes

Par 36

Course Ranking: 34.75

Medalists:

1st- Tyler Clouse- 41

2nd- Keifer Carlson- 44 *Won on handicap hole

 

Forest City Scores:

-Varsity-

Tyler Clouse- 41

Elijah Alsop- 59

Riley Helgeson- 59

Jaydon Kendall- 56

Andy Heidemann- 62