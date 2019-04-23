Forest City Boys Golf Falls in Algona

Livermore, Iowa – The Forest City boys golf team traveled to Spring Valley Golf Course in Livermore on Monday night for a conference triangular. The Indians were coming off a tough night at a new course in Nevada last week. Forest City saw some strong individual performances but fell in the team race. The Indians finished third with 215 points. Tyler Clouse had another stellar night as he was the medalist with a 5+ 41. You can see the final team scores, along with the individual scores below.
Team Score:
Bishop Garrigan- 183
West Hancock- 203
Forest City- 215
9 holes
Par 36
Course Ranking: 34.75
Medalists:
1st- Tyler Clouse- 41
2nd- Keifer Carlson- 44 *Won on handicap hole
Forest City Scores:
-Varsity-
Tyler Clouse- 41
Elijah Alsop- 59
Riley Helgeson- 59
Jaydon Kendall- 56
Andy Heidemann- 62