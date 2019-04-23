Ducks Unlimited Looks to Help Local Conservation Programs

At a recent fundraising event in Forest City, Ducks Unlimited looked to raise money to help with local conservation projects such as wetlands, lakes, and open areas. The fund raiser was very successful and now the money raised will go towards these and other projects according to John Cruz, Policy Chairman for the State of Iowa.

While there is a focus to try and establish wetlands in the area to improve water quality and natural habitat, Cruz says there are two major areas of emphasis right now that Ducks Unlimited is focusing on.

The local chapter raised over $10,000 that will go toward the effort.