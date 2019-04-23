Drainage Issues to Abound at the Winnebago Supervisors Meeting

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors may understandably feel a bit drained after this mornings meeting at the Winnebago County Courthouse. The supervisors will have numerous drainage issues to attend to in the meeting beginning at 9am. The first of these issues will be the conclusion of a pair of projects in Drainage District 1. Laterals 2 and 4 saw some repairs and cleaning done. Now the public will have a chance to voice their opinion on how well the work was done. The public hearings for those projects will begin at 9:05 am.

The board will then pick up where they left of in a public hearing on the annexation and reclassification of Drainage District 3-11. Small parcels of land not incorporated into the district need to be annexed in and then the district needs to be reclassified in order to provide more accurate levies to landowners along the laterals and drainage system. After hearing from the residents, the board will consider whether to approve the annexation and subsequent reclassifications.

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will then join the Winnebago Board in a conference call to discuss the possible cleaning out and reclassification of joint Drainage District 49-79. This along with another project in joint Drainage District 34-30. Laterals 4 and 4 Branch 1 are in need of cleaning and repairs. The boards will set a public hearing for the projects during the meeting this morning.

Tile work needs to be done in several locations in drainage District 18. Laterals 11, 12, 13, and 29 all need cleanout and new tiling done according to a recent engineers report by Jacobson-Westergard. The board will also consider a reclassification of the entire district in order to set more accurate drainage levies. The board will set a date and time for a public hearing to allow residents along these drainage routes to hear the costs and scope of the projects.

The Iowa Department of Transportation will ask the county to enter into a contract which places the liability of damages done in Drainage District 54-52-17 on the DOT. The department will replacing a bridge in the district and has offered to pay for any damages while the work is completed.

The board will also hear from Winnebago County Engineer Scott Meinders on the state of county secondary roads and the posting of weight limits on roads where they feel is necessary.