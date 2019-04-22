Warriors Take Three of Four in North Dakota

Valley City, North Dakota – The Waldorf Warrior baseball team traveled to North Dakota for a conference bout with Valley City State University on Friday and Saturday. The Warriors (26-16) (16-2) took three of four games from the Vikings (15-18) (10-8) on the road.

The Warriors dropped game one of the series 3-2, after leading early on a Cal Fazzio 2-run home run in the top of the second inning. The Vikings would rally back scoring three unanswered runs for the win. Waldorf pitcher Mac Pearson took the loss after only giving up five hits in his eight innings of pitching.

The second game on Friday would belong to Warriors as they would score one run in the first, one run in the second, and one run in the third to again take an early lead. The Vikings then scored one run in the fourth and one run in the fifth to make the score 3-2. That would be the final score as neither team would score in the sixth or seventh. Waldorf scored its three runs on five hits and held the Vikings to just two runs on eight hits.

On Saturday the series would resume for two more games, with both teams having an opportunity to win the series. Waldorf would take advantage of that opportunity winning the final two games. In game three it would be the Vikings for the first time taking the lead early. They scored one run in the second innings after neither team scored in the first. Waldorf would come back in the top of the third, scoring three runs and taking the lead 3-1. Valley City would score one more in the eight before the Warriors shut them down in the ninth, and for a third straight game, the final score was 3-2.

The finale would be a much different story for both teams. Waldorf sent 11 batters to the plate and scored seven runs to overwhelm the Vikings in the top of the first. Valley City State would score two runs in third, but that would not be enough. Waldorf scored one in the sixth and one in the seventh to beat the Vikings 9-2, and win the four-game series.

Waldorf moves to 26-16 overall and 16-2 in conference play. They fall one game back of (25) Bellevue who is 17-1 in conference play. The Warriors will next be in action on Wednesday for a two-game conference series in La Crosse against Viterbo University.