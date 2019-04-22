Five Women Wearing The Same Dress Opens Soon

BrickStreet Theater will present Five Women Wearing the Same Dress over the next two weeks at Brickstreet on Main in downtown Forest City. Director Liz Thompson lays out the storyline.

Thompson says the small Cst of 6 characters has been fun to work with.

Performances will be April 25th through the 27th at 7pm and April 28th at 2pm. There will also be performances May 2nd through the 4th at 7pm and May 5th at 2pm. Liz Thompson and Liz Hedin-Schmidt say there are a number of ways that people can get tickets.

Seating is limited to 50 seats per performance.