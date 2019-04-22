Dixie L. Rauk, 83, of Forest City died Friday, April 19, 2019 at the Hancock County Health Center in Britt, Iowa.

Memorial services will be held 10:30 A.M. Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church in Forest City with Rev. Jerry Swanberg officiating.

A gathering of friends and family will be held one hour prior to the services at the church on Wednesday.

Inurnment of cremains will be held in Madison Township Cemetery in Forest City.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the First United Methodist Church in Forest City.

Arrangements are with Cataldo Schott Funeral Home in Forest City. 641-585-2685

Online condolences for the family may be left at www.cataldoschottfh.com

Cataldo Schott Funeral Home

505 North Clark St.

Forest City, Iowa 50436

641-585-2685

www.cataldoschottfh.com