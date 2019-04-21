Wright County Board to Discuss New Agri-Business Park

The Wright County Board of Supervisors will meet Monday morning in Clarion to discuss a number of issues. The first is review the condition of secondary roads in the county. Currently the county has begun reconstruction of certain roads through resurfacing and repairs. The board will also award a contract to the lowest bidder for a bridge repair project.

The board will take action on a Certificate of Completion for the Prestage Development property. Then they will take action on a resolution that was tabled last week. Resolution 2019-24 will set dates for the hearings on plans, specifications, and bid letting for the Agri-Business Park. The hope is to develop the area with business and industry.

Joint Drainage District 125-49-1 will receive a classification but must first go through a public hearing. The board may set the date for the hearing on June 17th at 1pm in the courthouse in Clarion. The board will address the date setting at 9:45am. Then at 10:30am, T. J. Herrick with the Department of Natural Resources will address with the board about a possible wetland project in section 29 of the Belmond Township.