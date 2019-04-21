SUNDAY TALK: Governor Reynolds on Child Mental Health and Flood Recovery

Governor Kim Reynolds has been touring the state assessing the flood damage and trying to reach out to those affected through government assistance and programs. She is very concerned about the current condition of valuable farmland along with business and industry impacted by flooding.

She is also pushing forward with a children’s mental health program, modeled in much the same way as the current adult program. That program divides the state up into regions, the largest being the County Social Services Region which encompasses over twenty counties. Four area counties are trying to break away from that region to form their own for a more localized approach.

Governor Reynolds sat down with KIOW/KHAM News Director A. J. Taylor to discuss these issues and the potential breakaway by the counties of Winnebago, Worth, Hancock, and Kossuth in our Sunday Talk.