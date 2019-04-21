SUNDAY TALK: A Teacher, A Mentor, A Coach, Scott Bertleson

He is truly a man of the stage, but he is also a knowledgeable, caring, instructor at Forest City High School. Scott Bertleson, Speech and Drama Coach at Forest City High School will step out of the spotlight and pursue interests elsewhere as he retires from teaching at the school. Countless students have benefitted from his instruction on confidence, passion, belief, in delivering lines, oral arguments, or speeches.

Bertleson took a moment to sit down with KIOW/KHAM News Director A. J. Taylor in our newsroom to talk about teaching, its approaches, and NIACC who recently made him a distinguished alumni, in our Sunday Talk.