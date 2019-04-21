Hancock County Supervisors to Discuss Numerous Drainage Issues

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday in the Hancock County Courthouse in Garner. They will first hold a public forum allowing the public to address the board with any concerns they may have. This will be followed by a joint meeting with both the Franklin and Wright County Board of Supervisors concerning the reclassification of Joint drainage District 49-1-125. The boards will set a date and time for a public hearing on the matter. The expected date and time is June 17th at 9:45am.

After the Hancock Supervisors transfer monies from general basic funds to conservation and from Rural Basic funds to secondary Roads, the board will discuss a tenants termination of a lease agreement for the Austin Pit farmland. The board will initiate publication for a bid to lease the property again for a new tenant.

The board will then hear from Hancock County Drainage Clerk Ann Hinders on a change order for Drainage District 114 and for Drainage District 9 for main open ditch repairs.

On Tuesday, the board will hold a teleconference with the Winnebago County Supervisors around 10:15am to discuss Joint Drainage District 79-49.