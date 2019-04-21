Forest City To See Street Maintenance and Water Line Flushing

Forest City has announced plans to begin work on city streets. Heartland Asphalt is currently working on curb and gutter replacements on S, west I, and Best Streets. The company may begin working on a number of locations on J Street starting on Monday. South Best Street between I and J Streets may see single lane closure during the work. Heartland may also may work on the north side of Westgate Drive between Stonebridge Drive and Cathedral Oaks Road over to 1015 W. I Street. Work on these routes will depend on the flushing of fire hydrants by the Water Department.

The Forest City Water Department will be flushing water lines and fire hydrants as they check the water lines throughout the city this week. Doing laundry is discouraged because it might stain clothing. The water is otherwise safe to drink.

Tree removals will be performed later this week on N Street and M Street between 4th and Clark Streets. There may be single lane closures in these locations.