Local Campfire Cooking Program Taking Applicants

One of the many pleasures of camping is enjoying tasty food that has been prepared over a campfire. To help you learn more about cooking this camping season, NIACC’s Community Education Program is teaming up with the Winnebago County Conservation Board for a Campfire Cooking program! The program will be held in the Pilot Knob State Park campground on Saturday, April 20th, from 1:00-3:00 PM.

There’s no doubt that grilling hot dogs and hamburgers can be fun! But, during this program, people will move beyond the typical grilled fare, learning how to fix tasty and nutritious food over a campfire using easy and proven techniques that can be used throughout the summer. Food and recipes will be provided. This program should provide a fun way to get out after a tough winter and enjoy Spring, while also learning some useful cooking tips!

People need to register for the Campfire Cooking program by calling NIACC at 1-888-466-4222, extension #4358, and registering for Course #3477. There will be a $15 fee to cover the cost of the food and other supplies. For more information about the program itself, people can contact Winnebago County Naturalist Lisa Ralls at 641-565-3390 or at lralls@winnebagoccb.com.